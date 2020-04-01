Coronavirus: government gives PSWs critical role in council decisions to depart from Care Act

The BASW proposals would likely require changes to the Care Act (photo: Gary Brigden)

The government has given principal social workers a critical role in determining whether councils should suspend Care Act duties to deal with extreme pressures created by the coronavirus crisis.

The Coronavirus Act 2020, passed at great speed last week, allows authorities to suspend many of their Care Act duties – including those to assess and to meet unmet eligible needs – and the temporary provisions came into force yesterday.

Government guidance on the so-called ‘Care Act easements’ said they were designed to enable authorities to “prioritise the most pressing needs” among those they would normally be under a legal duty should Covid-19 bring about a full-blown resource crisis.

“A local authority should only take a decision to begin exercising the Care Act easements when the workforce is significantly depleted, or demand on social care increased, to an extent that it is no longer reasonably practicable for it to comply with its Care Act duties (as they stand prior to amendment by the Coronavirus Act) and where to continue to try to do so is likely to result in urgent or acute needs not being met, potentially risking life,” said the guidance, which councils must have regard to in their decision making.

Critical role for PSWs

The guidance provides a decision making process to enable councils to decide whether to use the easements as pressures mount. This states they should fulfil their Care Act duties for as long as possible, including by interpreting these flexibly in the way they arrange support.

The guidance says that when pressures mount to the point that it is no longer possible to meet Care Act duties in full, then councils should consider taking advantage of the Coronavirus Act’s provisions to suspend assessments, care planning and reviews, while continuing to fulfil their duties to meet needs.

In deciding to take this step, senior managers should consult the PSW, making clear the reasons for doing so and the impact this would have on people who need support and carers. If the PSW is satisfied that these Care Act easements need to be adopted then a meeting of senior management should be called to make a final decision.

The final step would be to suspend the council’s duty to meet unmet eligible needs under section 18 of the act, so they can prioritise the most urgent needs. In this situation councils would only be under a duty to meet such needs when a failure to do would result in a breach of the person’s rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Again the decision should be referred to the PSW, who should call an emergency meeting, involving the director of adult social services, to make a final decision. If it takes this step, the council should review it every two weeks with the PSW, and return to the provision of a full service as soon as reasonably possible.

