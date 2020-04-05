How Community Care is supporting you during the Covid-19 pandemic

Photo: Fotolia/3D_Generator

Covid-19 has touched every aspect of our lives and, consequently, affected every aspect of social care services too. Our thoughts are with you, your teams and your families during these unprecedentedly challenging times. And we would like to thank you for the vital work that you and your teams continue to do to provide people with the care, support and protection they need.

Whilst we have had to make some changes in how we work, our primary focus is to support the sector through this difficult time. I want to reassure you that the entire team here at Community Care are working hard to make sure we support you as best we can.

Our content team has created a dedicated coronavirus page, with updates, news and guidance on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting on social work and social workers across both children’s and adults’ services.

The Community Care Jobs team are working hard to ensure we do everything we can to make sure we attract the very best candidates to your vacancies so you can continue to run and manage your service and support those people who need it most. Email us at commcarerecruitment.co.uk or call 020 3915 9474.

Whilst we are unable to meet face to face, our client partners will continue to work proactively with you to support your recruitment and retention challenges. We can do this via Zoom, Microsoft Teams or by phone – whatever works best for you.

Supporting our customers is our priority so please make us aware if there is anything we could do to help.