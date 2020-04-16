Jobs Live Inform

Thank you social workers: why we’re clapping for you

We asked you to tell us about the social workers you want to thank during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's what you said

April 16, 2020 in Adults, Children, Coronavirus
Picture coloured in by the two daughters of a social worker and an intensive care theatre assistant, who clap as a family every Thursday night. Credit: Michelle Keenan

I will be clapping for my fellow third year social work students, although not qualified, they are still on their statutory placements in the local authorities doing amazing work for families.”

I’m clapping for everyone cos I know there will be people that everyone forgets to mention. But also my daughter who has just started her first job in child protection after finishing uni.”

I’m clapping for all my social work buddies who will keep people safe in a heartbeat and go in when needed. Always under the radar of communities as front line workers.”

Each Thursday I am clapping for my fellow third year social work students. Although we are not qualified social workers we are still at the moment on our placements, in the local authorities. Doing whatever is asked of us without any pay and are very happy to do that!

As well as that, clapping for all the qualified children’s services social workers, risking themselves and their families everyday to protect other people’s families. Makes me proud to be studying and pursuing this career!”

