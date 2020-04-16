Thank you social workers: why we’re clapping for you

Picture coloured in by the two daughters of a social worker and an intensive care theatre assistant, who clap as a family every Thursday night. Credit: Michelle Keenan

I'm clapping for social workers because I know they are working tirelessly to support their NHS partners to facilitate hospital discharges 7 days a week. I'm clapping for and all key workers who are responding wonderfully during this awful crisis. — Lottie loves social care (@lorrainehenry91) April 9, 2020

I will be clapping for my fellow third year social work students, although not qualified, they are still on their statutory placements in the local authorities doing amazing work for families.”

When wa oot clapping for the wonderful nhs workers.. dont forget to clap extra loud for our social workers and other key workers too 👏👏👏❤❤❤ #Heroes https://t.co/e6ESmyqvWM — GatesheadSafeguarding (@GatesheadSafe) April 9, 2020

I’m clapping for everyone cos I know there will be people that everyone forgets to mention. But also my daughter who has just started her first job in child protection after finishing uni.”

To my fellow social workers- we tirelessly care and fear for our clients- mine being young mothers and newborn babies- in this time of vulnerableness. To our amazing co workers who stick by our sides, and our clients who try so hard to be patients #thankyousocialworkers https://t.co/bILpTPTDGQ — ᏕᏗᏒ🌻 (@sarahdupuis9) April 13, 2020

I’m clapping for all my social work buddies who will keep people safe in a heartbeat and go in when needed. Always under the radar of communities as front line workers.”

I will be clapping for my team who have worked tirelessly to make sure children are safe and supported through this time #thankyouforsocialworkers #StHelens — Kerry Bull (@KerryBull1) April 9, 2020

Each Thursday I am clapping for my fellow third year social work students. Although we are not qualified social workers we are still at the moment on our placements, in the local authorities. Doing whatever is asked of us without any pay and are very happy to do that! As well as that, clapping for all the qualified children’s services social workers, risking themselves and their families everyday to protect other people’s families. Makes me proud to be studying and pursuing this career!”

I will be clapping for all the social workers in my team & across Glasgow @GCHSCP who have been working to support our most vulnerable families & each other during this stressful time. I’m so proud of them all 🌈👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️ — MJ (@marydoll_janine) April 9, 2020