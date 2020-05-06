Jobs Live Inform

No Covid-19 tests for asymptomatic social workers despite pledge to roll out to ‘all social care workers’

No timescale for roll out to social workers with social care staff in care homes the only group for whom tests while asymptomatic are available

By on May 6, 2020 in Community Care
(credit: jarun011 / Adobe Stock)

Covid-19 tests are not available in England for social workers without symptoms despite a government pledge last week to roll them out to all social workers.

The Department of Health and Social Care told Community Care today that the only social care staff for whom tests were available while asymptomatic were those working in care homes. While testing capacity was being “ramped up” there is no timescale for them being made available to social workers without symptoms.

This is despite the department saying last week that testing was being rolled out to all asymptomatic NHS and social care staff and care home residents

