Murder inquiry launched after ‘well-liked and highly-valued’ social worker and sister found dead

Photo: castenoid/Adobe Stock

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation after a social worker and her sister were found dead on Sunday (7 June) in a London park.

Bibaa Henry, a senior social worker in children’s services at Buckinghamshire Council, was found with her sister, Nicole Smallman, at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, where they had been celebrating Bibaa’s birthday last Friday evening. They were reported missing on Saturday after they did not return home.

Bibaa, who lived in Brent, had worked at Buckinghamshire since 2017. The council’s cabinet member for children’s services, Mark Shaw, said: “We are all deeply shocked and distressed at the tragic news about our colleague Bibaa Henry. Bibaa was a well-respected, well-liked and highly-valued member of our social care team. She was very popular with her colleagues and we are supporting Bibaa’s team during this sad time.

“Bibaa was committed to caring for and supporting children and young people across Buckinghamshire. She will be very much missed by all of us here at the council. On behalf of everyone at Buckinghamshire Council, can I convey our heartfelt condolences to Bibaa’s family, friends and colleagues at this most difficult of times.”

Senior investigating officer DCI Simon Harding said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and are working hard to find out what led to these two women losing their lives. Their families have been devastated by their loss and they need answers. They have asked that their privacy is respected at this time as they come to terms with this horrific incident.”