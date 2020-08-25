Sign up for free learning on anti-racism, Covid, trauma and more at Community Care Virtually Live

Photo: nd3000/Fotolia

Anti-racist practice and responding to Covid and trauma are all on the agenda at this year’s Community Care Virtually Live, for which registration is now open.

Social workers can now sign up for two days of free learning, networking and opportunities at the event on 13-14 October, all accessible from their home, office or other workspace through our online platform.

Our approximately 40 free seminars this year – delivered by leading expert trainers, practitioners and people with experience of support – cover the full gamut of essential learning for social workers, while responding to critical and topical debates and issues for the profession.

Anti-racist practice

In the light of George Floyd’s death, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes, racism in all areas of life has come under the spotlight, not least in social work.

This year at CC Live, we will be hosting:

Covid and beyond

The pandemic has transformed social work, and we will be both reflecting on the impact and examining the lessons for the future, with sessions covering:

Trauma impact

The impact of trauma is another key theme on this year’s programme, with seminars on:

There is plenty more on our free seminar programme – covering sexual and criminal exploitation, child and adolescent to parent violence, supporting adults with learning disabilities with intimate relationships, child sexual abuse and the impact of poverty and inequality on parenting capacity.

Legal learning

Alongside this will be our paid-for legal stream, this year offering updates on the Care Act, the Mental Capacity Act, continuing healthcare, the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court, the public law outline and cross-border social work. Each session will be charged at £15 plus VAT.

The event would not be possible without the support of our event partner, Essex County Council, interactive theatre sponsor Surrey County Council, event hosts Hampshire and Somerset county councils, and our exhibitors.

Many of them will be delivering learning of their own through the event, as well as being available through our virtual expo to showcase what they have to offer as employers, service providers or sources of support and learning for practitioners.

Entry to the event remains free for social workers, final-year students, local authority managers, commissioners and workforce leads, senior civil servants, police officers and youth offending and probation team staff.

So sign up for your free place now.