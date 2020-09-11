15,000 social workers renew registration in first ten days but three-quarters yet to upload CPD

Photo: xtock/Adobe Stock

Almost fifteen thousand social workers have renewed their registration in the first two weeks of the process, but almost three-quarters are still to meet the requirement to upload one piece of CPD to keep their registration.

Social Work England said 14.8% of registrants – 14,770 – had renewed since the process opened on 1 September. There has also been a notable increase in the proportion who have uploaded CPD, from 21.7% on 25 August to 27.1%, but that leaves a substantial majority who have not, 12 weeks out from the renewal deadline.

How CPD rate has crept up 15 July: 17.7% of registrants

4 August: 19.4%

25 August: 21.7%

11 September: 27.1%

The regulator said it was happy with the figures but urged practitioners to upload their CPD as soon as possible – which requires the prior activation of an online account with Social Work England – and also encouraged people to renew well before the 30 November deadline.

“We’re really pleased that 14,770 social workers have applied to renew their registration with us in the first ten days,” said Sarah Blackmore, the regulator’s executive director of strategy, policy and engagement.

‘CPD is a requirement’

“The renewals deadline is 30 November but we are asking people to renew as soon as possible, as this allows extra time to sort out any issues.”

She said anyone who renewed before 25 September could pay the £90 fee by director in two equal instalments, in October and April. Those who renew after that point will have to pay in full by card, unless they already have a direct debit with Social Work England.

On CPD, Blackmore said: “It is essential that you upload some continuing professional development (CPD) before 30 November to meet the professional standards. Over 27% of social workers (27,015) have now uploaded almost 80,000 pieces of CPD, which again is very positive. I would urge the remainder of social workers to upload CPD as soon as they can…Social workers need to be very clear that although they can upload their CPD after their renewal application, their application will not be successful if valid CPD is not uploaded by 30 November. CPD is a requirement of registration.”

She pointed to a video and guidance that Social Work England has provided to support practitioners through the process of uploading CPD. The regulator is also sharing its guidance through employers and other organisations and running online training sessions for practitioners, with places currently available on sessions on 4 and 13 November. It has also published guidance on the renewal process.