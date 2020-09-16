© Pexels

If you’re the type of person who shares our values around innovating and working to empower people so they can live life to the full, we’re eager to hear from you.

If you may have questions, please contact us at ASCWorkforceInfo@lincolnshire.gov.uk, we would love to talk to you.

You can browse our current job opportunities and apply for them by visiting our website at adult care social worker. Alternatively, if you are looking for exciting and varied work experience opportunities, please visit the work experience portal at Lincs talent academy for details of our offer and how to apply.