Living in Lincolnshire

From the big open spaces Lincolnshire is known for, including the famous Lincolnshire Wolds and 50 miles of coastline, there is probably more than you expected to our county.

From idyllic villages to the city of Lincoln, we have thousands of years of history meeting with a growing cosmopolitan university. Lincolnshire offers the perfect balance of opportunity, affordability and security. And we make sure you can make the most of it, giving you the flexibility to find your ideal work-life balance.

East Lincolnshire and the coast

Lincolnshire’s east coast is well known as the home to some of the most pristine beaches in the UK. Traditional resorts like Skegness and Mablethorpe attract visitors from across the country, but away from the seaside resorts there are also beautiful nature reserves dedicated to conservation and protecting the birds, seals and wildlife that live in habitats along the shores.

The east of our county is more than just the coastline. We have over 200 square miles of unspoilt countryside, the Lincolnshire Wolds which is an area of outstanding natural beauty, and a nationally important landscape.

A stone’s throw from east coast, you can explore the heritage behind the charming market towns and villages nestled in and around the wolds. Explore the historic market town of Boston and Louth, home to the highest parish church spire in England. Learn about the famous Lancaster Bomber and Dambusters, that helped shape our rich aviation history. You can even go back in time and follow in Tennyson’s footsteps or explore National Trust stately homes and castles.

South Lincolnshire and the Fens

With connections via the A1 and east coast main line the south of Lincolnshire is the perfect gateway to the county. South Lincolnshire offers plenty to keep visitors happy, from historic houses and fascinating churches, to easy walks and cycle rides. From wonderful gardens and garden centres, to some of the best bird-watching and angling in England.

With historic market towns like Grantham, Stamford, Spalding, Bourne and Market Deeping you will never be short of things to do or places to go. The wider district encompasses 365 square miles of beautiful countryside and more than 80 rural villages, historic attractions, family entertainment and delicious places to eat.

West Lincolnshire and Lincoln

From its spectacular cathedral, castle and many places of historical and cultural significance, to its buzzing shops, restaurants, bars and clubs, Lincoln has all the excitement of a big city but combines this with a friendly and relaxed environment. Browse the independent boutiques, shops and places to eat in the historic Bailgate, or find all your favourite high street shops in the heart of Lincoln high street.

With superb connections via road and direct rail links to London and the north of England, Lincoln is the transport hub of the county.

The west of the county is more than just the buzz of the city. There are numerous attractions, from a day at the races, at Market Rasen Racecourse, Shop till you drop at Marshall’s Yard retail park or You can also make the most of the unrivalled space Lincolnshire has with endless opportunities for walking, cycling, horse-riding and golfing, there is no better place to experience the great outdoors.