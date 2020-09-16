How we make a difference

Jobs Live Inform

September 16, 2020

Adult care is in the business of people. People have challenges in their lives, but they also have success, strengths, aspirations and goals. The role of adult care is to understand who the people we work with are, what is important to them, what they aspire to be and what they want to change. Our role is to build a relationship with people, understand what they wish to achieve and support them to have the best possible outcomes in their lives.

Our involvement isn’t about time spent, forms filled in or services commissioned. Our involvement is  about making a difference to people’s lives by listening, empowering, understanding and working together to help them be active participants in their support.

