A people-centred service

Photo: Fotolia/Яна Василевская

Personalisation is central to the Care Act, and at the heart of our ethos for supporting the residents of Lincolnshire. The number of citizens over the age of 75 is likely to double in Lincolnshire in the next 30 years. Personalisation is a vital tool to help us manage this, while also leading to better outcomes for the individual.

We want to support people to recognise their own strengths so that they can be active members of their communities and have ownership of their health and care. We want to empower people to be confident in making choices about their own care, taking control of their health needs and being part of their community, and to help people get the most from life.