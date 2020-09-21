Chief social workers say suspension of Care Act duties should continue through winter

Photo: Gary Brigden

The chief social workers have advised ministers to keep legislation suspending certain Care Act 2014 duties in place through the winter to ensure local authorities are able to meet urgent and acute needs.

The advice from Fran Leddra and Mark Harvey – the joint interim chief social workers – was set out in the government’s adult social care winter plan, published last week. This indicates that the government will keep the so-called Care Act easements, legislated for under the Coronavirus Act 2020, in place until March next year, despite no councils currently making use of them.

The House of Commons will get a vote on whether or not to continue them when the act comes up for review next month, though there is little chance of the government being defeated given its 80-seat majority.

The easements enable authorities to suspend Care Act duties to assess, develop and review care plans, carry out financial assessments and meet needs – subject to ensuring people’s human rights are not breached.

Statutory guidance under the Coronavirus Act – which councils are required to have regard to – says councils “should only take a decision to begin exercising the Care Act easements when the workforce is significantly depleted, or demand on social care increased, to an extent that it is no longer reasonably practicable for it to comply with its Care Act duties”.

They should also notify the Department of Health and Social Care when they start or cease using them.

Eight councils made use of the easements between April and June, with only two making use of the most significant easement suspending the duty to meet need.

But while no authorities are using the easements, concerns have been raised that councils have taken other steps during the pandemic undermining their legal obligations, including through stopping services such as day centres and reducing care packages.

In its final report, also published last week, the government’s Social Care Sector Covid-19 Taskforce said “a number of organisations raised with us the concern that Care Act duties may be subject to prioritisation by local authorities”.

This point was made particularly strongly in a separate report by the taskforce’s advisory group on carers.

“Although the easements are not currently operating in any areas, the changes to assessments, very few face-to-face, services reductions because of social distancing etc. and community-based support not operating that were featured in people’s care plans, carers are worried about their rights in the future,” the report said. “We strongly recommend reassurances that services will be reinstated and to check that the delivery of assessments and care planning are done as close as possible to the Care Act 2014.”

More follows