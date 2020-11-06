Watchdog to probe race inequalities in social care workforce exposed by Covid-19

Photo: relif/Fotolia

The equality watchdog has launched an inquiry into racial inequalities among the health and social care workforces in response to the unequal impact of Covid-19.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said its probe would explore how ethnic minority staff’s experience of the pandemic was influenced by their race, including structural factors, immigration status, employment status, including whether this was precarious or insecure, and workplace conditions.

In relation to the latter, it will cover allocation of tasks, whether people felt able to raise concerns and whether these were responded to, employment rights, including eligibility for sick pay, knowledge of rights, access to support and redress, and opportunities for training and progression.

The inquiry will focus on those earning up to £10 an hour, which accounts for over 90% of care workers in the independent sector, according to Skills for Care’s latest report on the state of the workforce (page 89).

‘A life and death issue’

EHRC chief executive Rebecca Hilsenrath said: “The pandemic has exposed racial inequality across the country. We know that ethnic minority groups are over-represented in lower-paid roles and the effect of the pandemic on those working in these jobs in health and social care is a life and death issue.

“We need to understand the structural issues which have left people from a range of ethnic minorities at greater risk. This inquiry will help to answer those questions and make recommendations that can be applied to a number of other working environments where ethnic minorities are over-represented at the lowest paid levels.”