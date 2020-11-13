Average Caseloads per Social Worker:
|Allocated Team
|Average caseload per Social Worker
|Adolescent & Family Resource
|10.5
|Assessment and Intervention
|17.5
|Child Looked After Teams
|14.2
|Family Support & Protection
|13.7
|Fostering & Adoption
|11.3
|Leaving Care Service
|18.0
|Lifelong Services (including Choice & Transition)
|15.1
|Other
|4.3
|Total
|14.6
Homes
Average house price in West Sussex – £377,065
Average rental in West Sussex – £1,091
Schools
