November 13, 2020 in Community Care

Average Caseloads per Social Worker:

Allocated Team Average caseload per Social Worker
   
Adolescent & Family Resource 10.5
Assessment and Intervention   17.5
Child Looked After Teams   14.2
Family Support & Protection 13.7
Fostering & Adoption 11.3
Leaving Care Service 18.0
Lifelong Services (including Choice & Transition) 15.1
Other 4.3
Total 14.6

Homes 

Average house price in West Sussex – £377,065

Average rental in West Sussex – £1,091

Schools

