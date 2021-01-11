‘Let’s mix things up in children’s residential care’

Photo: william87/Adobe Stock

The UK model of residential care for children has remained unchanged for the last 20 years. There have been tweaks for sure, and sometimes there has been real hope and even potential for a ‘residential revolution’, with fresh creativity and new ideas. But if we look back, what has changed really?

Today, the residential children’s marketplace is overwhelmed by organisations that are ultimately led by profit not purpose. Where homes aren’t privately-owned, they are run by local authorities or by the voluntary sector and, even then, it’s a challenge (due to scale, capacity or red-tape) to really shake things up.

It’s frustrating for those of us working in the sector, so how must it feel for a young person living in it?

Over the last eighteen months we at Juno have worked with care-experienced young people in the North West, and the commissioners who are responsible for their care.

What did we find? That they all agree on one thing: we need to stop expecting change if we keep doing things the same way. Young people want us as providers to put the focus of residential children’s homes in the ‘right’ places – on giving stability, hope and opportunity to every young person they engage with.

We believe this can and will happen – that is what we at Juno are here to do: introduce a model that measures success not on risks managed, audits completed or beds filled but on heads stimulated, hearts warmed and hands held.

To get this approach moving we need more people to join our team. We’re looking for a head of homes and a registered manager to help us make this way of thinking a reality for children and young people in the Liverpool City Region.

We want people who have big dreams for them and people who will use every bit of their being to help make those dreams a reality. If that sounds exciting to you, read the job description opposite, and if it still sounds good, get in touch – let’s start changing lives by changing yours.

Find out more on our website.