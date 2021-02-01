Pauline Johnson – community care officer

I am a community care officer with the Lincolnshire County Council – adult social care hospital team at Grantham Hospital. Social work is a varied, demanding, and often emotional, but it is a very rewarding career, and during the past year, we have had to be creative and adapt to new ways of working.

Lincolnshire County Council adult care is keen to promote career progression and they have given me the opportunity to study social work BSc honours/apprenticeship programme in conjunction with Lincoln University. This is a three-year study programme which will give me the opportunity to progress my career further and will lead to me becoming a qualified social worker.

I am able to combine study with my working role. I will also be able to gain experience in other roles in the form of placements during the three-year course.

I am greatly enjoying this experience and learning opportunity, and by combining my work with the apprenticeship programme, I am able to put my studies into practice.

I would highly recommend a career in social work at Lincolnshire County Council to anyone who is looking for a challenging, varied but above all rewarding career where truly no two days are ever the same!