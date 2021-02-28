Work/life balance including health and wellbeing
An important priority for the council is the health and wellbeing of staff and their work/life balance. As an employer we are continually reviewing and introducing new initiatives in these areas. Key benefits provided to help achieve this:
- Dedicated action and investment to bring down caseloads to a target of 18 child protection cases or similar in other services.
- Mobile devices including a Microsoft Surface Pro are provided to all workers to help them work from wherever they are in the way they find most effective
- Generous travel allowances, loans and car parking (see Pay & Benefits)
- Flexible working including flexi-time and flexi-leave, nine-day fortnight, short notice annual leave, home working, part time/job share opportunities, career break scheme
- Flexible retirement options
- 27 days annual leave entitlement, increasing to 30 days after five years local government service
- Maternity, Paternity and Adoption leave and pay entitlement as well as Special Leave arrangements or time off for dependents
- Workplace health and wellbeing initiatives including A Better Medway. This includes free online sessions on stress management, food swaps and menu planning, a free pedometer and free organised walks and cycle groups across Medway. Maps detailing cycle and walking routes across Medway and a range of volunteering opportunities are also available.
- Occupational health service providing access to a nurse/doctor to support health and wellbeing at work
- Care First counselling services providing free and confidential advice, counselling and information