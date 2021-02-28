Jobs Live Inform

Medway Children's Services

Work/life balance including health and wellbeing

An important priority for the council is the health and wellbeing of staff and their work/life balance. As an employer we are continually reviewing and introducing new initiatives in these areas. Key benefits provided to help achieve this:

  • Dedicated action and investment to bring down caseloads to a target of 18 child protection cases or similar in other services.
  • Mobile devices including a Microsoft Surface Pro are provided to all workers to help them work from wherever they are in the way they find most effective
  • Generous travel allowances, loans and car parking (see Pay & Benefits)
  • Flexible working including flexi-time and flexi-leave, nine-day fortnight, short notice annual leave, home working, part time/job share opportunities, career break scheme
  • Flexible retirement options
  • 27 days annual leave entitlement, increasing to 30 days after five years local government service
  • Maternity, Paternity and Adoption leave and pay entitlement as well as Special Leave arrangements or time off for dependents
  • Workplace health and wellbeing initiatives including A Better Medway. This includes free online sessions on stress management, food swaps and menu planning, a free pedometer and free organised walks and cycle groups across Medway. Maps detailing cycle and walking routes across Medway and a range of volunteering opportunities are also available.
  • Occupational health service providing access to a nurse/doctor to support health and wellbeing at work
  • Care First counselling services providing free and confidential advice, counselling and information