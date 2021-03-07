Credit: Ruffa Jane Reyes/Unsplash

There are significant opportunities for career progression across all our teams within Surrey and managers are expected to promote and support career development for all workers.

The Surrey Children’s Services Academy provides learning opportunities and supports the development of an outstanding and resilient children’s workforce by ensuring we create a culture of continuous development.

Social Workers who wish to become Senior Social Workers will be invited at regular intervals to make an internal application, this will be an assessed process. The social worker applicant will need to be supported by their manager and a portfolio of evidence.

Advanced Social Workers, is an exciting newly developed role in Surrey Children Services. While holding a significantly lower case load of complex cases, you will be supporting the Team Manager to develop social workers who have less experience in the field. This is an opportunity for you to progress your career in social work while not entering into a management role.