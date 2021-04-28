Council’s safeguarding failings had ‘serious consequences’ in case of man subject to poor care

Photo: Fotolia/tashatuvango

Safeguarding failings meant a council did not identify the root causes of the repeated pressure sores that a man suffered following discharges home from hospital, leading to “serious consequences”.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found that the man, Mr C, was subject to inadequate care by an agency commissioned by Windsor and Maidenhead council, and that the provider failed to raise his repeated serious pressure sores as a safeguarding issue with the authority.

This was then compounded by the council’s failure to properly complete two safeguarding enquiries into the issue, following referrals by other agencies while faults in its care planning meant Mr C was left with a care package that health professionals had deemed unsafe.

Mr C died from sepsis, in January 2019, four days after he was found at home by ambulance staff with faeces leaking out of his pad, soiled bed sheets and with the dressing on his pad soiled and old. This was after his ex-wife had called the ambulance 12 minutes after care workers had left him, reportedly in a “fine” condition.

Injustice to man and family

The ombudsman said the council’s faults caused injustice to the man and his family, adding: “Sadly, Mr C, who suffered the main injustice from the council’s fault has passed away and therefore any injustice to him cannot be remedied.

“However, I do not underestimate the injustice the family has suffered by witnessing what was happening to Mr C. The family will always wonder what would have happened if things had not gone wrong.

Windsor and Maidenhead has agreed to implement the ombudsman’s recommendations to apologise to Mr C’s family in acknowledgement of its fault and pay £1,000 for the distress caused.

It has also strengthened its quality assurance process and panel procedure for approving care packages, while also introducing a framework for managing people with complex needs, including those who refuse care.

A council spokesperson said: “We recognise the findings in this report and have apologised to the family involved.

“We are pleased that the ombudsman stated we had already implemented a number of service improvements as a result of the complaint and did not recommend any other service improvements.”

