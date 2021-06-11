Darlington Ihenacho - PSW West Sussex County Council

The text of this article comprises excerpts from a podcast episode by Community Care featuring Darlington Ihenacho, principal social worker in West Sussex County Council’s children’s services about the improvement journey the council is on.

Background

West Sussex County Council’s children services is showing positive signs of progress on its improvement journey which have been galvanised by the appointment of several members of senior leadership. Improvements have included how the council is supporting vulnerable children, their families and communities through its Children First Service Improvement Programme in a restorative and strength-based way.

Darlington talks about why the appointment of Lucy Butler, the services’ executive director of children, young people and learning, was a strong draw for him to join the council. He also talks to us about how he is helping to put the social work voice and experience at the heart of the organisation and leadership of children’s services.

This episode of Employer Zone Insights covers:

– Insights into some of the drivers that attracted Darlington Ihenacho to the principal social worker role

– How his role is helping social workers amplify their voices

– An overview of West Sussex’s improvement journey progress

– A copy of the transcript: Podcast Amplifying the voice of social workers is available here.

Find out more about working at West Sussex County Council by clicking here.