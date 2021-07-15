Podcast: Working together to be stronger for children and families

Photo: nimito/Adobe Stock

The text of this article comprises excerpts from a podcast episode by Community Care featuring Jenny Turnross, director of practice at the Birmingham Children’s Trust and Lizzie Simpson, who is a senior social worker in one of the safeguarding teams.

Background Over the last 18 months, Birmingham Children’s Trust has been developing a safeguarding framework to ensure social workers have the right tools to support children and their families – known as the ‘Stronger Families Model’.

Jenny and Lizzie outline some of the work that has been achieved to strengthen practice and highlight how social workers and, children and their families are benefitting from these developments.

This episode of Employer Zone Insights covers:

– An overview of Birmingham Children’s Trust and its ‘Stronger Families Model’

– Insights from Jenny Turnross on how the Trust promotes practice and specialist training within the teams

– Highlights from Lizzie Simpson on how through her social work, the lives of children and families is being transformed

– A copy of the transcript: Working together to be stronger for children and families here