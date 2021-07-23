We believe that all health and wellbeing of our staff is paramount. As well as regular support from your manager and your team, all social care staff across Wigan can access a wealth of dedicated wellbeing support. This includes:

Dedicated focus on support and wellbeing through your induction and beyond

24-7 access to our Employee Assistance Programme offering free, confidential support to help you overcome whatever challenges life brings

Bespoke counselling support either through the Employee Assistance Programme, Employee Counselling Service or Able Futures

Fast track physio service and lots of other ‘Get Moving’ initiatives that will help you to stay physically active including discount gym membership

Tailored, dedicated support in the event of any serious incident

We’ve got your back

We recognise that social work can come with its own set of challenges, and we’re here to say – we’ve got your back.

We foster supportive working environments

We make sure caseloads are managed, which we know can make a huge difference to workloads

We invest in you to make sure you have the right skills and experience

We provide quality supervision

We offer plenty of flexibility when it comes to personal situations and family priorities.