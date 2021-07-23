Our staff benefits package

Working for Wigan’s Children’s Services means you’ll have access to a range of benefits:

Competitive salary – up to £37,890 per annum for social workers

Flexible working

Supportive work environment with regular supervision and group reflection

Managed caseloads, with reduced caseloads for the newly qualified

Training and support package, including Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities

Up to 31 days annual leave plus opportunity to buy up to an additional 10 (pro rata)

Free parking

Health and wellbeing support

Excellent pension scheme

Shopping discounts

Gym membership discount

Based in Wigan – the heart of the North West with established travel networks from both Manchester and Liverpool, making it an ideal place to live and work. For the time you need to spend in the borough on visits, our offices are easily accessible from the M6, M61 and the M58.