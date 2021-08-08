Man charged with attempted murder after social worker stabbed during home visit

Photo: Metropolitan Police Service

A man has been charged after a social worker was stabbed during a home visit in London on Friday evening.

Sulai Bukhari, 33, of Noel Park Road, Wood Green, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of attempting to causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Monday 9 August).

The 61-year-old social worker, who works for Haringey council, was stabbed multiple times while carrying out a welfare check on children in the area. The Metropolitan Police said he had injuries that were not life-changing.

Two police officers were also assaulted in the incident. Both were taken to hospital but were discharged on Saturday morning.

Haringey council leader Peray Ahmet said: “Social workers do an incredibly important job. Their safety is of uppermost importance to us. This type of incident, while rare, is an important reminder that frontline staff across the public sector put themselves in harm’s way to do their jobs and we should all express our thanks and support for them as they do so.”

She added: “Haringey Council will provide all the necessary support to him as he recovers from this traumatic incident and to our wider teams, who will of course be concerned by what has happened.”

Responding to the incident on Twitter on Saturday, chief social worker for children and families Isabelle Trowler described it as “shocking attack on a social worker in the line of duty”, adding: “I am so relieved he has not sustained life-threatening injuries [but] it shows the reality of child protection practice.”