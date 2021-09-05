Social Work in the South is back

Social Work in the South returns to its in-person format for 2021, hosted by Hampshire County Council, in partnership with Community Care. Social Work in the South seeks to bring together both training and qualified children’s social workers, to share and discuss the latest innovative approaches being developed in social care practice. This year, the event will take place in the contemporary surrounding of the Ark Conference Centre in Basingstoke on 23 September.

We will be welcoming exhibiting local authorities from all over the south, as well as children’s charities, suppliers and other organisations that provide services, tools and guidance to social workers across the south and beyond.

Among our insightful and inspirational speakers will be Sue Penna and Laura Hanbury, who will offer individual and unique insights into their expert areas of children’s social work, understanding trauma and behaviour and child protection, respectively. These sessions are just two within the tailored programme of events, designed to offer something for all practitioners at all stages of their careers. The event promises to spark conversations between peers and colleagues about the methodologies and practices in social work across the south.

This fourth year of Social Work in the South seeks to return to the in-person format it is known and loved for. Drop-in CV and job application sessions will be available throughout the day, as well as one-to-one conversations with exhibiting authorities, to find out more about the work they are doing and any opportunities available.

If you are a training or qualified children’s social worker living in the south, or considering relocating to the area, we would be very pleased to welcome you to the Ark Conference Centre on 23 September.