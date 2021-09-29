Get free careers advice at Community Care Live

Photo; Monster Ztudio/Adobe Stock

Social work consultant Dame Lorna Boreland-Kelly will be holding free career clinics for practitioners at Community Care Live next month.

The clinics will provide guidance and mentoring that social workers can use to tackle some of their career challenges – whether managing caseloads, their next career step or dealing with discrimination in the workplace.

Each slot lasts 20 minutes and is a confidential space for registered social workers to speak face-to-face with Dame Lorna. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To secure your career clinic slot, please email: jo.mulcahy@markallengroup.com

Dame Lorna has over 30 years’ experience managing, leading and developing social care and educational services for children, young people and families.

In 2010, she was tasked with setting up one of the first social work academies at the London Borough of Croydon, and has since gone on to set up or advise on the creation of nine other academies.

Dame Lorna is also the founder of Bokell Associates, which offers coaching, mentoring, and change management to organisations. She said: “These sessions are designed for registered social workers including agency staff, employees and managers.

“The sessions offer you the opportunity to discuss and explore your career challenges and vision for making positive changes and your professional development. These sessions are not designed to make decisions for you but to empower you to make the right choices for you within your social care role.”

It’s not too late to register for Community Care Live, which runs from 12-13 October at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London. The career clinics will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day, with a break for lunch.

Community Care Live provides essential learning for social workers and local authority directors, commissioners and workforce leads through a wide-ranging free seminar programme and paid -for legal learning sessions. You can also network with colleagues and connect with key organisations including local authorities, service providers and charities in our exhibition.

Community Care and Bokell Associates are not responsible for individuals’ decisions and therefore do not accept liability for participants’ subsequent actions following the clinic sessions.

