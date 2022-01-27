A week of social work learning: sign up for new Community Care virtual event!

Practitioners can now sign up for a week of online social work learning this spring through Community Care’s inaugural Festival of Learning.

There are 20 webinars on offer at the event from 28 March to 1 April, covering everything from what makes good supervision to addressing ‘adultification bias’ in working with children and addessing problem gambling. All will provide insights and learning you can take back to your workplace to apply in day-to-day practice.

Our top array of speakers includes chief social worker for adults Lyn Romeo, Millie Kerr, the country’s only anti-racist lead practitioner, Tim Spencer-Lane, a lawyer who has led the development of some of the key recent social care legal reforms, and Luke Rodgers, director of strategy at The Care Leaders, who will be drawing on his experience of being in care.

Delegates can sign up for as many webinars as they like and can tailor their attendance according to their learning needs and work and other commitments.

Anyone who books by 5pm on 7 February can take advantage of our early bird rate of £20 + VAT per session, after which prices will go up to our standard rate of £25 + VAT.

The event is sponsored by Surrey County Council.

Register now to secure your place.