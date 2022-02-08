Caring for those who care for our community

Wigan Council has been named an excellent employer, by the Workplace Wellbeing Charter, a national accreditation that recognises businesses that achieve the highest standards in workforce wellbeing. Achieving the highest level of excellence in four of the eight Workplace Wellbeing Charter standards and scoring highly in the other four areas Wigan’s commitment to our Staff Deal and caring for the health and wellbeing of Team Wigan is real!

In our first Workplace Wellbeing Charter accreditation we were awarded excellence in Mental Health, Absence Management, Health and Safety, and Leadership standards, evidencing how much we care about supporting staff wellbeing, especially that of our great social workers who continue to work under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Workplace Wellbeing Charter provides a framework for organisations to incorporate best practises into their workplace wellness initiatives, of which Wigan has many! Wigan’s Excellence Award recognises how we take a holistic approach to supporting the wellbeing of our teams, rewarding hard work, listening to staff suggestions, advancing careers and ensuring our workforce is happy, healthy, and confident at work.

“You have permission to think and do things differently. Our staff are listened to, and their views are valued. There is a real commitment to getting it right, not just for our children and families, but for our dedicated and passionate workforce.” Rebecca Sutton, service lead-workforce & QA/principal social worker.

And the great news is that you can come and join us, work in a supportive environment and have access to the wealth of support that is available to Team Wigan.