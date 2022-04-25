Social Worker of the Year Awards open for entries

Vivian Okeze-Tirado, overall winner at the 2021 Social Worker of the Year Awards

The Social Worker of the Year Awards are open for entries, with practitioners, managers, teams, organisations and students in England being recognised across 17 categories this year.

Awarded for the first time this year are gongs supporting children in education – open to practitioners who have done exceptional work to support children’s attendance during Covid or the education of children and young people with an education health and care plan – and digital transformation. The latter is for practitioners, teams or councils who have sought to improve people’s lives through technology.

Other awards are returning this year following last year’s slimmed down selection, with those for team, team leaders and newly qualified social workers split again into adults’ and children’s categories, and the lifetime achievement award also making a reappaearance.

The social justice advocate award, introduced last year to recognise practitioners’ work to tackle discrimination, inequality and injustice, is being retained this year. Last year’s category winner, Vivian Okeze-Tirado, a fostering practitioner at West Sussex County Council, won the overall social worker of the year gong, which will also be awarded this year to one of the 17 category winners.

The 2022 awards mark a return to normality for the awards after two years of Covid-induced disruption, with an in-person ceremony scheduled for 4 November.

“Social work is such an important and demanding profession,” said Peter Hay, chair of the Social Work Awards, the charity that organises the awards. “The Social Worker of the Year Awards provide the opportunity for us to celebrate the extraordinary work carried out by those who work in the sector in England. If you know an inspiring social worker, make sure you let them know by nominating them this year.”

Nominations close on 24 June 2022. Find out more about entering the awards.