Cafcass ‘in serious jeopardy’ regarding social work staffing due to pay constraints

Cafcass is in “serious jeopardy” in relation to its social work staffing due to government pay constraints, its chief executive has warned.

The family courts body is losing staff to local authorities who are able to pay more and is struggling to compete because of limits on its ability to increase wages, Jacky Tiotto told its most recent board meeting.

Tiotto said that Cafcass was continuing to lose about 20 social workers a month; in January, she warned that this could double to 40 unless its sponsoring government department – the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) – gives it more freedom to set pay.

At the time, inflation was running at 5.5% but it has since risen to 9%, in April, and Tiotto warned that the wider cost-of-living crisis was starting to take its toll.

“We are receiving a letter most days from a manager which says someone who is very experienced who wants to stay at Cafcass is leaving because they can bet more money locally,” she told the meeting last month. “They don’t want to leave but they are. That is becoming more acute as people’s bills and lives become more expensive.”

Pay freeze

Pay for Cafcass social work staff was frozen in 2021-22, because of a government-wide pay freeze, while council social workers received a 1.75% rise.

This year, the Treasury has given government departments the freedom to raise overall pay bills by 2% but this includes any increments for career progression. Departments are allowed to increase this to 3%, but only if they can make a strong business case, based on progress against ” key long-term priorities”.

“We are an arms-length part of government which means we are very restricted in making pay and reward settlements that enable us to compete in a competitive social work marketplace,” said Tiotto.

It would not be wrong to say we are in serious jeopardy in relation to our social work staff.”

She added: “We can’t be in the position of having our pay as uncompetitive as it is. We need to get a business case through. We are losing 20 social workers a month. We are trying to do our very best to do what we’ve just heard presented. It’s one of the things that keeps us awake at night.”

Cafcass and the main union for staff at the body, Napo, said they could not comment further because pay negotiations were ongoing.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson referred to the increase in budget Cafcass has received over the past year, which has enabled it to increase staffing levels to deal with pandemic-induced family court pressures.

“Cafcass plays a vital role ensuring children’s voices are at the heart of the family court which is why we have provided them with additional funding so they can hire staff to ease the impact of the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

