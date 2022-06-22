‘Exemplary practice’ sees borough rise to outstanding rating

Camden council staff celebrate outstanding Ofsted rating (source: Camden council)

“Exemplary” practice” based on strong social work fundamentals and investment in keeping families together safely has helped a council rise from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’.

After being praised for the strength of its early help and family support approach in last month’s final report of the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, inspectors echoed this in awarding Camden council the top grade on the back of an inspection in April.

Ofsted said Camden also provided “exceptional” support to children in its care – helping it improve from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’ in this area – and also hailed the social work culture that its systemic practice model had embedded.

Praise for social work culture

“Relationships that value culture, identity and the uniqueness of each individual underpin social work practice in Camden,” said the report, which added that this enabled practitioners to build trust with children and families, aided by low caseloads.

These were monitored by managers and leaders, who added capacity when required, while also ensuring social workers felt well-supported – including with personal issues – and providing oversight that was “regular, reflective and impactful across all areas of the service”.

This helped Camden retain the outstanding grade for leadership it earned in 2017. While provision for children in need of help and protection remained ‘good’, it was also highly praised by Ofsted, who, in delivering its overall verdict, said:

There are a very small number of exceptions to what is otherwise exemplary practice, which senior leaders have begun to address.”

‘Incredibly proud’

Responding to the report, Camden’s executive director of supporting people, Martin Pratt said: “I’m incredibly proud of the outcome of this inspection which is testament to our staff who work hard to make a real difference for children and young people who need our help and support across Camden – congratulations and thanks to all.

“This is an incredible result, but the work will not stop here. We will build on what we’ve achieved so far and make further improvements to ensure we can continue to deliver the very best services for our children, young people as well as their carers and families.”

