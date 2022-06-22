National DoLs court launched to handle children’s deprivation of liberty cases

Sir Andrew McFarlane, president of the family division of the High Court

The leading family judge has launched a National DoLs (deprivation of liberty) Court to handle applications to deprive children of their liberty, which have risen rapidly in recent years.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, president of the family division of the High Court, said the court would start work on 4 July, handling all applications to authorise the deprivation of children’s liberty.

The number of these applications per year rose from 108 to 579 from 2018-19 to 2020-21, a 462% hike, revealed reserach published earlier this year by the Nuffield Family Justice Observatory.

More follows