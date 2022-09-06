Social Worker of the Year Awards finalists unveiled

Over 90 social workers, managers, teams and organisations have been shortlisted for this year’s Social Worker of the Year Awards.

The finalists were chosen by a judging panel comprising social workers, sector leaders and people with lived experience of services, including a group of young care leavers.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 4 November.

As in previous years, most of the finalists are, or work for, statutory children’s or adult services providers (local authorities, children’s trusts or NHS trusts), with higher education institutions represented in the student and university categories. There are also a few nominations for voluntary or private sector organisations.

Essex County Council has the most nominations, eight, while Social Work Student Connect, a team of volunteers that produces free webinars to support social workers at all levels of practice, gained four shortlist slots.

Peter Hay, chair of the Social Work Awards, the charity which organises the scheme, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic entries received this year.

“As a charity, our aim is to shine a light on the inspirational achievements of an often-overlooked profession. Thank you to all the people who took the time out of their day to nominate a friend, colleague, or team for an award this year. And, to all our finalists, congratulations!”