Social Worker of the Year Awards finalists unveiled

Over 90 social workers, managers, teams and organisations have been shortlisted for this year’s Social Worker of the Year Awards.
The finalists were chosen by a judging panel comprising social workers, sector leaders and people with lived experience of services, including a group of young care leavers.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 4 November.
As in previous years, most of the finalists are, or work for, statutory children’s or adult services providers (local authorities, children’s trusts or NHS trusts), with higher education institutions represented in the student and university categories. There are also a few nominations for voluntary or private sector organisations.
Essex County Council has the most nominations, eight, while Social Work Student Connect, a team of volunteers that produces free webinars to support social workers at all levels of practice, gained four shortlist slots.
Peter Hay, chair of the Social Work Awards, the charity which organises the scheme, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic entries received this year.
“As a charity, our aim is to shine a light on the inspirational achievements of an often-overlooked profession. Thank you to all the people who took the time out of their day to nominate a friend, colleague, or team for an award this year. And, to all our finalists, congratulations!”
Social Worker of the Year Awards finalists
Student social worker of the year
- Solomon Tugbiyele (Anglia Ruskin University)
- Momoh Etunu Suleman (University of Bradford)
- Denford Duri (University of Hull)
- Natasha Round (The Open University)
- Stephanie Burns (University of Sunderland)
- Shannon Briddon (Nottingham Trent University)
University of the year
- University of Chester
- Oxford Brookes University
- Solent University, Southampton
Newly qualified adult social worker of the year
- Helen Southgate (Suffolk County Council)
- Anna Boddy (City of York Council)
- Sehrish Zeb (Essex County Council)
- Cheryl Dixon (Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council)
- Naomi Thompson (Worcestershire County Council)
- Tracey Bell (Lancashire County Council)
Newly qualified children’s social worker of the year
- Amy White (Essex County Council)
- Mi-Gyung Kim (Achieving for Children)
- Skerntian Keri (Wiltshire Council)
- Maisie Pearce-Connor (London Borough of Hounslow)
- Joe Harrison (Essex County Council)
- Ivenna Finn (Richmond and Wandsworth Councils)
- Dawn Bedwell (Essex County Council)
Practice educator of the year
- Carolyn Smith (Wakefield Council)
- Roz Ryder (Shropshire Council)
- Sue Powell (Essex County Council)
- Jackie Flynn (Essex County Council)
- Minette Moorhouse (Northumberland County Council)
- Laura Webb (Bedford Borough Council)
Team of the year, adult services (including multi-disciplinary teams)
- The team around Kasibba – Camden Integrated Learning Disability Service (London Borough of Camden and Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust)
- Enhanced support team (Derbyshire County Council)
- Day unit multi-disciplinary team (MDT) (Mary Stevens Hospice)
- Central adult safeguarding team (Suffolk County Council)
- Independent futures team (Hampshire County Council)
- Social Work Student Connect
Team of the year, children’s services
- Families First Fostering
- 24/7 in the home programme team (Advanced CCA)
- Make a change team (Suffolk County Council)
- Reunification Team (Coventry City Council)
- Kingston and Richmond leaving care/UASC team (Achieving for Children)
- Social Work Student Connect
Supportive social work employer of the year
- Children’s social care (Durham County Council)
- Children and young people service (Wakefield Council)
- Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
- Children’s services, Torbay Council
Team leader of the year, adult services
- Lucy Hunt (Devon County Council)
- Tom Woodd (Devon County Council and Devon Partnership NHS Trust)
- Ian Hall (Northumberland County Council)
- Karen Aspinall (Essex County Council)
- Louise White (Somerset County Council)
- Janet Hardy (Somerset County Council)
Team leader of the year, children’s services
- Cheryl Grazette (Hertfordshire County Council)
- Ayshea Dalby (Leicestershire County Council)
- Helen Harding (London Borough of Havering)
- Heather Johns (Manchester City Council)
- Yvette Lima (Achieving for Children)
- Michelle Morris (Aspris Fostering Services)
Digital transformation in social work
- Hull City Council
- Festival of Learning (Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council)
- Adult Learning Disabilities and Innovation Team (Norfolk County Council)
- Essex TEC Partnership (Essex County Council, Millbrook Healthcare and Provide CIC)
- Social work team, Mary Stevens Hospice
- Social Work Student Connect
Supporting children in education
- Charlotte Elliot (Devon County Council)
- Samantha Gilham (London Borough of Camden)
- Lauren Main (Gloucestershire County Council)
Social justice advocate
- Kirstie Baughan (Central Bedfordshire Council)
- Ivor Wepke (Birmingham Youth Offending Service)
- Andrea White (Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council)
- Millie Kerr (Brighton and Hove City Council)
- Social Work Student Connect
Mental health social worker of the year
- Tara Mitchell (Leeds and York NHS Partnership Foundation Trust)
- Lynn Counter (Cornwall Council)
- Sarah Asprey (Devon County Council)
- Elvis Jeramiah (Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust)
- Charlotte McFathing (Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust)
Adult social worker of the year
- Bhavna Maher (Leicester City Council)
- Clare Fisk (Suffolk County Council)
- Jennifer Paddock (Gloucestershire County Council)
- Karen Turner (Sunderland City Council)
- Sally Adams (Salford Care Organisation, Northern Care Alliance NHS Group)
- Deborah Solomon (Derbyshire County Council)
Children’s social worker of the year
- Annmarie Nero (Achieving for Children)
- Nathan Head (Durham County Council)
- Bobbie Dean (Norfolk County Council)
- Kathryn Vayro (Derby City Council)
Lifetime achievement award
- Sarah Lowe
- Tony Wright (Forward Assist)
- Owen Garrod (Norfolk County Council)
- Elizabeth Parry (Sunderland City Council)
- Val Swan (Sunderland City Council)
- Suzanne Brown (NAViGO)
No comments yet.