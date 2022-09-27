UNISON members back £1,925 pay rise for social workers

Photo: md3d/Fotolia

Are you currently in debt because of the cost of living crisis? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The union – which represents an estimated 40,000 social workers – announced the move on Twitter earlier today.

However, the result does not mean that UNISON has accepted the offer from representatives of English, Welsh and Northern Irish councils.

The union – the biggest in local government – said it would await the results of the ballots held by GMB and Unite before reaching a common trade union view. It is likely that, if members of one of the other two unions back the offer, it will be agreed.

In a bulletin to local authorities, the Local Government Association said UNISON members had voted 63.5% to 36.5% in favour of the offer.

Real-terms pay cut

The £1,925 is worth 5-6% on average to social workers and is the biggest offer made by employers to council staff in many years. However, with inflation running at 9.9% in August, according to the government’s preferred measure, the deal represents a real-terms pay cut for staff.

In Scotland, council body the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities has offered staff a similar deal, worth £1,925 or 5%, whichever is higher, for social workers. GMB members have backed this, while Unite and UNISON are awaiting the results of ballots, having recommended acceptance.

The pay negotiations come with social workers reporting that the cost of living crisis has taken a severe toll on their family finances, forcing several into debt or into cutting back on essentials, such as heating and lighting, and some into using food banks.