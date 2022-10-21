IR35 U-turn has caused agency social workers stress and anxiety, warns BASW

Agency social workers have been caused stress and anxiety by the government first deciding to scrap existing IR35 rules and then reverse this in just over three weeks, the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) has warned.
BASW said ministers’ decision-making had led to “mixed messaging” for staff that was “entirely avoidable”.
It made the comments after incoming chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week U-turned on predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to scrap 2017 rules brought in to govern agency work in the public sector, in the latter’s so-called mini-budget on 23 September.
The U-turn means that employers will remain responsible for ensuring that agency workers who provide their services through a company pay appropriate levels of tax. Under Kwarteng’s plan, this responsibility would have passed to the worker, though the underlying principle of IR35 – that agency staff working in the same way as employees should pay equivalent levels of tax – would have remained.
A BASW spokesperson said: “The conflicting communication coming out of government and the Treasury in recent weeks has caused agency social workers increased anxiety over their status and added stress to their long-term planning. We are helping as many independent’s but we are clearly seeing the impact from this mixed messaging, which frustratingly was entirely avoidable.”
In response, a Treasury spokesperson said: “With or without the reforms, the underlying rules on off-payroll working are unchanged – anyone working like an employee should pay similar tax as someone who is directly employed.
“HMRC continues to provide support and help to any individual or employer operating under the rules.”
The Treasury said there were no plans to revisit scrapping the existing rules.
And what are us social workers going to do about it? Nothing as always. We let this government treat us terribly but do nothing to stick up for ourselves.
An agency worker isn’t in the “we” club by dint of choosing to be paid differently from “us” to offset personal tax liabilities. So yes we aren’t going to do anything about it but look to better our pay and conditions as permanent workers.
I honestly do not understand how being paid via agency works. I started 3 months ago to earn money for my masters and its just ended in so much confusion and a letter from HMRC sounding the alarm. It’s SO confusing and I don’t understand how people make agency work financially lucrative.
Confusing yes, but certainly not lucrative. In fact you end up worse off than a permanent employee because you are deducted employee as well as employer NI on top of the usual taxes. Most people choose to be locum because of the flexibility and being able to leave when you have had enough.
Individual people are not companies and IR35 is just a tax avoidance measure. I have serious reservations about the integrity and moral fibre of social workers, who should be committed to social justice, using this. The Government reached the right decision, belatedly
However they have not applied the same rules to private sector so they can carry on avoiding tax..they pick on the easy targets in the public sector. I have been self employed social worker in the past and paid tax legitimately. I was able to claim some expenses, not many and the lucrative gravy train people felt it was is rubbish. The vast majority complied with the tax system.
The integrity and moral fibre? Really Dave? Agency or permanent, most social workers in excess of their hours every single week just to keep a float. The issue isn’t with the individuals it’s about a government who continues to want more but not match that in pay and reward!
What drivel you talk! 52% tax to pay back into a broken system we support.
Because of IR35 regulations, Local Authorities were not employing people who have set up their own private Ltd.companies instead through umbrella companies. The umbrella companies rip off the individual companies by taking out 1. Tax, NI ( for employee and employer) and service charge. This will amount to nearly 45% of salary will go.
Where as if a person is remitting the tax and NI through their own accountant, they will be able to reclaim some of their expenditure and the service change the umbrella companies are charging. There is a huge difference .IR35 gave a chance for Umbrella companies to make huge sums out of hard working people
I resigned from social work when IR35 was introduced. On IR35 I was very much worse of financially than a permanent SW. This is because I had to pay for my own pension but was but given the % contribution from the LA as a permanent worker. My hourly rate included payment for any holidays, therefore I needed to save up to take any holidays and certainly couldn’t afford the weeks permanent staff enjoyed. I also needed to save for time off with sickness as I could not claim this from the LA. Additionally, I could not access any training having to pay for any independently, as well as paying for an accountant etc. Furthermore contract workers have little say in caseloads, complex cases etc. IR35 made contract working unviable for me.
BASW has a conflict of interest on this issue which should be made clear when they comment on umbrella companies and euphemistically termed ‘independents’.
Contract work is becoming worthless. The only way to survive is to start charging over the odds to make up the shortfall in added tax and costs. So SW charging now up to £59 per hour, HoS roles now at £600 to £700 per day and AD roles upwards of 1k a day. God knows what DCS are on now? 1.5k a day? Maybe similar to London lawyers. Even perm posts for resi managers are £60k a year for one home. LA’s can’t put out perm jobs advertising wages like this… no political will. So agency prevails. Each LA is even competing against each other. All are paying 15% salary upgrade and retention. Agencies are now charging LA’s 30% for agency staff to go temp to perm. Shocking. The whole recruitment, retention piece is broken.