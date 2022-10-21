IR35 U-turn has caused agency social workers stress and anxiety, warns BASW

Photo posed by model (credit: digitalskillet1/Adobe Stock)

Agency social workers have been caused stress and anxiety by the government first deciding to scrap existing IR35 rules and then reverse this in just over three weeks, the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) has warned.

BASW said ministers’ decision-making had led to “mixed messaging” for staff that was “entirely avoidable”.

It made the comments after incoming chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week U-turned on predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to scrap 2017 rules brought in to govern agency work in the public sector, in the latter’s so-called mini-budget on 23 September.

The U-turn means that employers will remain responsible for ensuring that agency workers who provide their services through a company pay appropriate levels of tax. Under Kwarteng’s plan, this responsibility would have passed to the worker, though the underlying principle of IR35 – that agency staff working in the same way as employees should pay equivalent levels of tax – would have remained.

A BASW spokesperson said: “The conflicting communication coming out of government and the Treasury in recent weeks has caused agency social workers increased anxiety over their status and added stress to their long-term planning. We are helping as many independent’s but we are clearly seeing the impact from this mixed messaging, which frustratingly was entirely avoidable.”

In response, a Treasury spokesperson said: “With or without the reforms, the underlying rules on off-payroll working are unchanged – anyone working like an employee should pay similar tax as someone who is directly employed.

“HMRC continues to provide support and help to any individual or employer operating under the rules.”

The Treasury said there were no plans to revisit scrapping the existing rules.