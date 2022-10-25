‘I wanted to go back and stand up for the little girl that I was’

Rebekah Pierre

More than 11 years after leaving care, social worker Rebekah Pierre made the decision to read her case files, seeking clarity and closure for a difficult time in her life. Instead, she found “pages and pages of quite cold, very formal language”.

Her first social worker had misspelt her name ”over 100 times”, describing the then 16-year-old as “a little mixed up about the direction of her life”.

“There were lots of errors,” Pierre says. “People referred to the disclosures I’d made in a way where I, as a victim, was being blamed, and there was no understanding.”

She found her social worker’s words disrespectful, blaming and written without the child in mind. The social worker had further noted that Pierre had made “complex allegations”.

‘Heartbreaking’ lack of respect

“Social workers have a duty to believe children and to support them,” Pierre says. “It took more courage than I can ever say to disclose some very traumatic events. The fact I’d opened up to an adult about that, and they’d written about it with such little respect, was heartbreaking.

“I almost wanted to go back, challenge [her], and stand up for the little girl I was.”

She now attributes the language to her social worker not considering that Pierre would one day have access to her notes. As a social worker and a professional officer at the British Association of Social Workers (BASW), Pierre is mindful of the high caseloads and administrative burdens practitioners have to deal with every day.

However, she still finds what her social worker wrote difficult to justify.

Open letter to social worker

The experience led Pierre to address her social worker in a letter – shared on Twitter – that included extracts of the case notes, criticising the writing errors and language used.

“Putting this out there is scary, but not nearly as scary as the thought that nothing will change,” she tweeted.

According to Pierre, the letter strove to give social workers the rare chance to “hear from people in care or care leavers outside of the context of a social work appointment”.

I’ve seen first-hand in the system that it can change lives for the better. But I’ve also seen how broken it is from the inside out.”

She adds: “I wanted to stand up and say, ‘hey, we’re human beings here, and actually, what you write about us may not stay hidden behind a screen forever. Can you please be more mindful and considerate?’. I wanted to help start that conversation.”

Experience in care

At 16, right before Christmas, her first foster placement broke down when she returned to a note on the kitchen table telling her to find somewhere else to live.

She was then placed in an unregulated placement, a hostel among people aged 16 to 25 – an experience she now calls intimidating. The first thing any resident ever said to her was, ‘If you want any green [drugs] you know where I am’, Pierre says.

“I remember listening out to see who was in the corridor before I could gather up the courage to leave because some of the other residents there were adults, some vulnerable themselves, some having just gotten out of prison,” she adds.

Pierre stresses that such situations are “not a thing of the past”, a reason she is part of the #KeepCaringto18 campaign, which aims to ensure all looked-after children receive care as part of their placement. This is contrary to current policy, under which 16- and 17-year-olds can be placed in unregulated placements now and, from next year, in so-called supported accommodation, which is not required to provide care.

Her circumstances also had her often living without electricity.

“I’d be in the dark when I couldn’t afford to top up the meter, but I’d be there, you know, doing my English A-Level homework – the odds were stacked against my education, which was my only escape out of the situation.”

Achieving closure

Before publishing the letter, Pierre reached out to her social worker, and while she says she did not receive an apology, she did achieve closure.

“They weren’t in a position to defend what they wrote or give context, but they were glad to hear I was in a better place. They remembered me.”

She is also quick to highlight there were good aspects from her time in care – her second social worker, who she describes as empathetic, being a big part of that.

“The previous social worker’s comments then told me she didn’t see me as the victim but complicit in what had happened to me,” Pierre added. “Being believed for the first time was a weight lifting off my shoulders. I felt seen and heard.”

The care system, as told by people ‘who actually get it’

Besides being a social worker, Pierre is also a writer, and she has just crowdfunded the money to produce an anthology of stories, ‘Free Loaves on Friday’, about the care system, told by people “who actually get it”. She has done this independently of her role at BASW.

The book will contain stories, reflections and letters from care-experienced people, aiming to give them a voice – “levelling the playing field,” says Pierre, who will be donating her profits to children’s charities the Together Trust and Article 39.

“The people dominating the kind of narrative about the care system are usually those who either haven’t worked in it themselves or have no personal experience,” she adds.

There’s such a huge distance between the people who make decisions and those who have lived it and breathed it literally.

“We’ve existed in these spaces with all our five senses, and we have so much to say,” she adds.

Having met her crowdfunding target, Pierre will now start making ‘Free Loaves on Fridays’ a reality, inviting submissions from care-experienced people of diverse backgrounds from November. She wants the book to give others the opportunities that writing has given her.

Encouraging the next generation

“It gives me so much hope that the public are so supportive of uplifting care-experienced voices,” she adds. “I know for me, personally, writing was perhaps the only positive coping mechanism I had in care. It was a way to express much of the sorrow and confusion I felt, and helped me to reclaim my own narrative in a positive way.

“If I didn’t have this record of my life, then all I’d have would be my case records, which didn’t paint an accurate picture. I hope now to pass on the baton and encourage the next generation of care-experienced writers to pick up the pen – the most powerful tool we have.”

For social workers, she hopes the book will be both challenging and inspiring.

I think sometimes you’re under so many pressures that you almost forget the heart of what brought you into social work in the first place.

She adds: “So I hope that social workers are challenged by the messages, inspired to go away and do things differently, but also validated that their work does have a difference when it’s done well.”