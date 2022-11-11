Three-quarters of large councils planning to tighten eligibility for adult social care, finds survey

Photo: eskay lim/Adobe Stock

Almost three-quarters (72%) of England’s biggest councils plan to tighten eligibility for adult social care over the next two years due to high inflation and mounting demand, a survey has found.

Over half (56%) of County Councils Network members also said they were likely to make cuts to reablement and community-based adult social care services, the CCN reported today.

It found that just one in five authorities (22%) were confident that they would be able to meet their legal requirement to balance their budgets. Failure to do so would likely trigger cuts to discretionary spending – including non-statutory social care expenditure – and require councils to seek a government bailout.

The survey, responded to by 90% of the CCN’s 36 members, comes ahead of the government’s autumn statement next week, in which it is expected to set out public spending cuts of over £30bn a year from 2025 onwards. Though core funding for councils is likely to stay at expected levels up to 2025, these have been significantly eroded by inflation since they were set in 2021.

Research published last month by the network, the Society of County Treasurers and consultancy LG Futures found that county authorities faced a funding gap of £591m this year and £821m in 2023-24, due to inflation and demand pressures.

The network said the situation needed to be met by more funding for councils, not cuts.

“This County Councils Network budget survey paints a clear picture of what will happen if we do not receive more funding to address inflationary and demand pressures,” said Sam Corcoran, the network’s Labour vice-chair. “Councils will have little choice but to reduce vital everyday services and those for the most vulnerable in society, as well as economic growth projects and those aimed at tackling climate change. Reducing these all create a false economy that stores up problems for the future.”