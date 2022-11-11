Three-quarters of large councils planning to tighten eligibility for adult social care, finds survey

Almost three-quarters (72%) of England’s biggest councils plan to tighten eligibility for adult social care over the next two years due to high inflation and mounting demand, a survey has found.
Over half (56%) of County Councils Network members also said they were likely to make cuts to reablement and community-based adult social care services, the CCN reported today.
It found that just one in five authorities (22%) were confident that they would be able to meet their legal requirement to balance their budgets. Failure to do so would likely trigger cuts to discretionary spending – including non-statutory social care expenditure – and require councils to seek a government bailout.
The survey, responded to by 90% of the CCN’s 36 members, comes ahead of the government’s autumn statement next week, in which it is expected to set out public spending cuts of over £30bn a year from 2025 onwards. Though core funding for councils is likely to stay at expected levels up to 2025, these have been significantly eroded by inflation since they were set in 2021.
Research published last month by the network, the Society of County Treasurers and consultancy LG Futures found that county authorities faced a funding gap of £591m this year and £821m in 2023-24, due to inflation and demand pressures.
The network said the situation needed to be met by more funding for councils, not cuts.
“This County Councils Network budget survey paints a clear picture of what will happen if we do not receive more funding to address inflationary and demand pressures,” said Sam Corcoran, the network’s Labour vice-chair. “Councils will have little choice but to reduce vital everyday services and those for the most vulnerable in society, as well as economic growth projects and those aimed at tackling climate change. Reducing these all create a false economy that stores up problems for the future.”
How eligibility criteria can be tightened
Regulations under the Care Act 2014 set a single nationwide minimum eligibility threshold for care and support: the inability to achieve at least two of a set of ten outcomes, with significant impact on wellbeing, due to care and support needs arising from impairment or illness.
Local authorities are free to set criteria that are more generous than this, allowing them to tighten thresholds to the minimum when budgets are tight.
The threshold is also open to interpretation by practitioners, for example, in relation to what is meant by a significant impact on wellbeing, though any such interpretation would need to be defensible.
On this point, the care and support statutory guidance says significant should be given its everyday meaning, and that this will differ by person, adding: “Circumstances which create a significant impact on the wellbeing of one individual may not have the same effect on another.”
The importance of interpretation was highlighted by pre-Care Act research, published in 2013, which found that implicit changes to criteria had played a much greater role than formal changes in thresholds in reducing access to council-arranged care.
Another issue to consider is how the eligibility criteria translate into councils’ duties to meet care and support needs, under section 18 of the Care Act. Authorities need not meet eligible needs being met by a carer, though they should be ready to do so should the care arrangement break down. Also, many authorities have sought to make savings by seeking to meet unmet eligible needs more cheaply over recent years.
