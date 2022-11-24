Frontline launches children’s social work awards scheme

Photo: Sanele Gobinduku/peopleimages.com/Adobe Stock

Frontline has launched a social work awards scheme for practice with children and families in England.

The provider of fast-track qualifying and leadership training for children’s social workers has opened nominations for its inaugural awards, which will run February 2023, with the shortlist revealed in April and the gongs handed out at a ceremony next May.

The awards are designed to mark Frontline’s 10th anniversary, and complement existing schemes, such as the Social Worker of the Year Awards. Frontline deliberately timed the launch after this year’s Social Worker of the Year Awards ceremony, earlier this month, and scheduled its own event at a different time of year.

Unlike the Social Worker of the Year Awards, the Frontline scheme will be solely for children’s social work, while it will also have more of a specific focus on statutory practice than its counterpart, for which entries can come from any part of the profession.

Of the award’s six categories, two – the leadership and practice awards – are reserved for children’s social workers working in an English local authority or children’s trust, while a third – the team award – must include one such practitioner.

A fourth, the fellowship award, is for those who have been through any of Frontline’s programmes, which are focused on local authority practice, though some such pratitioners will have moved outside the statutory sector since completing their training. This award is also focused on anti-racism in social work.

A fifth, the innovation award, is for any registered social worker, whether in practice or not, who has developed an idea to improve services for children and families, while the Frontline scheme also has an award for young people with experience of the children’s social care system.

The awards are supported financially by the Alex Timpson Trust, the company charity of the Timpson Group, whose chair, John Timpson, sits on the Frontline board and who, with his late wife, Alex, fostered many children.

‘Celebrating fantastic work’

Launching the awards, Frontline said they were designed to “celebrate the fantastic work that so many social workers are doing to support almost 700,000 children and their families across England each year”, and would “also provide a platform to highlight and share the achievements of young people who have had the support of a social worker”.

The charity added: “The Frontline Awards will sit alongside other fantastic award ceremonies that take place in the sector.”