175% rise in number of overseas social workers applying to work in England in past three years

The number of overseas social workers applying to work in England annually has risen almost threefold in the past three years, Social Work England has reported.

While 611 practitioners from abroad applied to register in England from 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2020, 1,684 did in the 2021-22 registration year, the regulator said in its State of the nation 2023 report, published last week.

The 175.3% increase was driven by applications from India, South Africa and Zimbabwe, from which countries numbers rose by 842 from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

This was reflected in the composition of the registered population by nationality. While Zimbabwean has been the second most common nationality in the registered population since 2019-20, behind British, the number of practitioners from the southern African country rose from 1,544 to 1,864, in the year to 30 November 2022, a 21% rise. The third biggest group was Irish practitioners, whose numbers fell slightly, from 1,057 to 1,048.

The number of social workers from India rose from 441 to 537 (22%), and the total from South Africa from 386 to 497 (29%), with the latter group now outnumbering practitioners from America, of which there were 411 as of 30 November 2022, down slightly on the previous year (417). The past year also saw a significant increase in the number of Nigerian registrants, whose total rose from 312 to 409, a 31% rise, making them the seventh biggest group by nationality. The vast majority of social workers in England – 91,380 out of 100,654 (91%) – were British, with their number growing by 1%, a similar rise to that in the overall registered population (1.5%) in the year to 30 November 2022.

The growth in the number of applications to register from overseas comes amid increasing vacancies and pressures in statutory children’s and adults’ services, which sector bodies, led by Social Work England, are looking to tackle, including by exploring the role of international recruitment.

Registration requirements

To register as a social worker in England, practitioners from overseas must:

To come to work in the country, practitioners need a job offer from an employer with a sponsorship licence to hire from abroad.