Domestic abuse between older couples: key tips at a glance

Photo: Lea/AdobeStock

With significant and growing workload pressures, it can be difficult for practitioners to find time to engage with learning and development. To support you in your daily practice, Community Care Inform is introducing new bite-sized content that delivers key information in small, easily digestible chunks.

The first set of infographics focuses on the essential aspects of social work in relation to domestic abuse. They present concise advice taken from Community Care Inform’s practice guides. Inform Adults subscribers can access the full content here.