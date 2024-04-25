Jobs Live Inform

4 Responses to How the Israel-Gaza war has affected social workers in the UK

  1. Nathan Servini April 27, 2024 at 2:31 pm #

    Thank you for raising this, and not ignoring the emotions and feelings coming from the war.

    Personally, I do think it is important that we are open about of opinions and feelings. I do not think it is healthy to skirt around the issues, and be indifferent, if indeed you hold strong emotions. I think some social workers can feel pressured into self censorship and not expressing their views, worried that they might come over as controversial, not matching the narrative of the wider establishment.

  2. Susie April 28, 2024 at 12:53 pm #

    Thank you for discussing this. I believe there is great suffering and loss for both Israelis and Gaza’s citizens
    As well as anti semitism at its highest impacts on Jewish people across the world.
    However the Hamas movement initiated this attack on young women and men who were simply at a music festival and then massacred children women and men at nearby kibbutz and kidnapped women children men, many of whom are still not released.
    I think it is important to acknowledge and note the facts of the loss and deaths of innocents on both sides.

    What is Hamas offering to the Gazan’s right now to support them?
    From a proud social worker whose parents were both refugees in the UK.

  3. Jackie Mahoney April 29, 2024 at 3:36 pm #

    I feel so distressed by this situation and everyday gravely upset and powerless looking at images of adults, children, older people being killed. The thousands of children who have been killed and thousands more I see traumatised, lost, on their own.

    As a social worker I feel immense anger with the injustice, oppression, dehumanisation and discrimination being inflicted on a group of people especially given the high population of children involved.

    I think I have been surprised there has been a lack of continued conversation on what is happening I would suggest there was much more conversation with the Ukraine conflict. That said I am grateful that Community Care has written this article. More is needed to be able to shift and influence people in power to better actions to bring peace.

    This is going to have significant impact on the children of the area for years to come, deep trauma and absence of parenting, education, home, safety, health.

    I do feel worried speaking out and welcome the opportunity as there is so much discourse within social media, anger and polar opposite views in seems trenches have been dug and have to be in one or the other.

    There is a human element all humans have intrinsic value this is the essence of social work.

  4. Paula April 30, 2024 at 8:43 am #

    What doesn’t help the situation is people wanting to label you antisemitic for highlighting Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

