Government readvertises chief social worker post at higher salary

Photo: gustavofrazao/Adobe Stock

Do you feel supported in your workplace to speak about how you've been affected by the Israel-Gaza war? Yes, I do.

No, I don't. View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The government has readvertised the chief social worker for adults position at a higher salary, six months after it started recruiting for a successor to Lyn Romeo.

The Department for Health and Social Care initially went out to recruit for the role in October 2023, offering external candidates £100,000 for taking up the position, with civil servants being appointed in line with internal pay rules.

However, it has not yet managed to appoint a successor to Romeo, who left her post at the end of January.

It has now readvertised the role with an offer of £120,000-£130,000 to external candidates. This is more in line with the pay of chief social worker for children and families, Isabelle Trowler, whom the Department for Education lists as being on a salary of between £145,000 and £149,999.

Roles and requirements

The chief’s responsibilities include advising ministers and civil servants on social work practice and workforce issues; providing leadership to adult social work, including to the Adult Principal Social Worker Network, and advising on the national escalation of safeguarding issues from local safeguarding adults boards.

The essential requirements for the role are:

An ability to communicate and influence at very senior levels on a range of adult social work and care issues through the power of expertise, relationships, and personal credibility.

Being proactive in identifying opportunities to add value to policy making, creative in generating ideas and cognisant of the political and fiscal context.

Having a proven track record of operating successfully in a senior leadership role within social work, adult social care or local government.

Having significant knowledge and experience of national policy development and implementation and, ideally, working in or with central government.

Having qualifications that meet the requirements to register as a social worker with Social Work England.

‘A fabulous job’

In posts on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, Romeo encouraged people to apply for what she described as a “fabulous job”.

The panel that will determine the appointment consists of former Association of Directors of Adult Social Services president Beverley Tarka, DHSC director general for adult social care Michelle Dyson and Martin Spencer from the Civil Service Commission, whose role is to ensure the process is fair and merit-based.

A DHSC spokesperson said: “Our chief social worker recruitment campaign remains open until 20 May, and we will be announcing an appointment to this role in due course.”

The appointment is for a minimum three-year period. Though Romeo served for almost 11 years as chief social worker, her appointment, in 2013, was initially for a two-year secondment.