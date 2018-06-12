Social worker seeks removal from register after saying job had ‘negative’ impact on him

Photo: MichaelJBerlin/Fotolia

A social worker with 32 years of experience will seek voluntary removal from the register after saying his career had a “negative” impact on him.

The social worker was suspended in 2015 after failing to carry out visits, reports and maintain care plans in statutory timescales.

He originally intended to return to practice, but he acknowledged it would not be easy for him to find employment after a period away from the profession. In the hearing for the original sanction, he admitted he had not been at the “top of his game” and wasn’t “giving his work the attention it deserved” and that he may suit a less pressurised environment.

“He said also that it is his wish to return to practice and to resume his career where he has always wished to help others,” the initial panel found.

At a review hearing last month, however, a panel heard how he was working as a warehouse assistant and was “content with his current circumstances”.

Sickness

He told the panel: “On reflection my social work career of 32 years has had a negative…impact on me. There were three periods of sickness absence…which were primarily work related.

“I would not want to return to any activities that might have a detrimental effect on my health,” he said.

Given the social worker’s admissions, the panel decided a further suspension was necessary while he discussed with the regular options for voluntary removal.

He told the panel: “Given that at this moment in time I have no intention of returning to social work this might be an appropriate way forward.”