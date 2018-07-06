Government introduces ‘vehemently opposed’ change to social work practice in working together guidance

Photo: Luckybusiness/Fotolia

The updated guidance instructing local authorities and partner agencies how to protect children has removed requirements for social workers to involve managers in the handling of cases.

The government has this week published the final updated Working Together to Safeguard Children guidance, and left in changes challenged by the British Association of Social Workers, which include not requiring social workers to discuss with their managers the speed at which a referral should be progressed, or having access to a manager to discuss concerns about cases.

The new statutory guidance has also removed the need for social workers to discuss with their managers the need for further action after cases are reviewed, and said social workers alone should review plans for the child.

One change removes the requirement for social workers to have access to their managers to talk through cases, instead replacing it with access to “colleagues”.

Changes in full (emphasis added):

Before Now Timeliness “The speed with which an assessment is carried out after a child’s case has been referred into local authority children’s social care should be determined by the needs of the individual child and the nature and level of any risk of harm faced by the child. This will require judgements to be made by the social worker in discussion with their manager on each individual case.” “The speed with which an assessment is carried out after a child’s case has been referred into local authority children’s social care should be determined by the needs of the individual child and the nature and level of any risk of harm they face. This will require judgments to be made by the social worker on each individual case.” Progressing assessments and reviewing plans “Where the outcome of the assessment is continued local authority children’s social care involvement, the social worker and their manager should agree a plan of action with other professionals and discuss this with the child and their family. The plan should set out what services are to be delivered, and what actions are to be undertaken, by whom and for what purpose.” “Where the outcome of the assessment is continued local authority children’s social care involvement, the social worker should agree a plan of action with other practitioners and discuss this with the child and their family. The plan should set out what services are to be delivered, and what actions are to be undertaken, by whom and for what purpose.” “The plan should be reviewed regularly to analyse whether sufficient progress has been made to meet the child’s needs and the level of risk faced by the child. This will be important for neglect cases where parents and carers can make small improvements. The test should be whether any improvements in adult behaviour are sufficient and sustained. Social workers and their managers should consider the need for further action and record their decisions.“ “The plan should be reviewed regularly to analyse whether sufficient progress has been made to meet the child’s needs and the level of risk faced by the child. This will be important for neglect cases where parents and carers can make small improvements. The test should be whether any improvements in adult behaviour are sufficient and sustained. Social workers should consider the need for further action and record their decisions.“ “Effective professional supervision can play a critical role in ensuring a clear focus on a child’s welfare. Supervision should support professionals to reflect critically on the impact of their decisions on the child and their family. The social worker and their manager should review the plan for the child. Together they should ask whether the help given is leading to a significant positive change for the child and whether the pace of that change is appropriate for the child. Any professional working with vulnerable children should always have access to a manager to talk through their concerns and judgements affecting the welfare of the child.” “Effective practitioner supervision can play a critical role in ensuring a clear focus on a child’s welfare. Supervision should support practitioners to reflect critically on the impact of their decisions on the child and their family. The social worker should review the plan for the child. They should ask whether the help given is leading to a significant positive change for the child and whether the pace of that change is appropriate for the child. Practitioners working with children should always have access to colleagues to talk through their concerns and judgments affecting the welfare of the child.” Attending strategy discussions “A local authority social worker and their manager, health professionals and a police representative should, as a minimum, be involved in the strategy discussion.” “A local authority social worker, health practitioners and a police representative should, as a minimum, be involved in the strategy discussion.”

In a response to the consultation on the new guidance, BASW said its members were “vehemently opposed” to the move listed as a “minor” change when it was first proposed. The professional body for social workers said this was due to managers being “crucial in terms of accountability and shared responsibility”.

It added the government had given “no reason” for making the change and it would be a “high risk strategy”.

The Association of Directors of Children’s Services likewise said it would be a “significant amendment” and said there should be “further discussion about the drivers for this change”.

‘Overexposed’

However, the only acknowledgement of the concerns in the government’s consultation response was in the “general comments” section, which said: “In addition to the specific questions included in the consultation document, a number of other important points were raised over the course of the consultation – for example, removing references to ‘managers’ in the section detailing social workers’ decision-making processes, and the potential impact this change would have on shared accountability in frontline practice.”

Responding to the final version of the guidance, Maris Stratulis, BASW England manager, said it was “very disappointing to see the amendment has remained in the final guidance”.

“We repeat our concerns, that this change leaves social workers overexposed, especially inexperienced social workers. During referrals, the best interests of the child needs to be at the centre of any decision making process and this may be put at risk without experienced, managerial oversight and supervision,” Stratulis said.

She added BASW would canvass members on the guidance to issue a full response.

New local safeguarding arrangements

Other changes to the guidance strengthened the legal requirements on local police, councils and health services to make joint safeguarding decisions to support children and families, as part of the government’s replacement of local safeguarding children’s boards.

Local leaders will also share responsibility for making plans to keep children safe. There will be 17 ‘early adopter’ areas of the new safeguarding arrangements, including 39 local authorities, before they are established across the country. There role will be to “produce clear learning” to be shared among other areas, which have a year to publish local arrangements.

Nadhim Zahawi, children and families minister, said the law changes would create a stronger safeguarding system which places “greater accountability on the key professionals involved”.

“The guidance will bring health agencies, police forces and councils together to work more collaboratively, making effective decisions that put the needs of local families at the heart of their work,” Zahawi said.