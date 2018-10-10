Social Worker of the Year Awards 2018 finalists announced

The winners of the 2017 Social Worker of the Year Awards

The shortlist of finalists for the Social Worker of the Year Awards 2018 has been announced.

Across England, 93 social workers and teams have been selected as finalists in 16 categories covering adults’ and children’s services (see below for full list).

The winner from each category will also be in contention to be named the ‘overall social worker of the year 2018’.

The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in London in November.

‘Continuing to thrive’

James Rook, managing director of Sanctuary Social Care, the headline sponsor of the awards, said: “The awards are continuing to grow and thrive and we’re delighted that this year we’ve received our highest number of entries.

“The standard of entries and level of competition is very strong, so all shortlisted nominees should be extremely proud. We look forward to welcoming our finalists and their guests to the awards ceremony in November.”

Peter Hay CBE, chair of the Social Work Awards charity which organises the awards, said: “Our aim is to celebrate the outstanding achievements of social workers and social work teams and we’ve been truly humbled by the huge praise coming from people who have benefitted from great social work.”

Hay added that he was “delighted” that more people who have been supported by social workers were being represented on this year’s judging panel this year. These include young people from the Cafcass Young People Family Justice Board and Barnardo’s, and representatives from the Think Local Act Personal (TLAP) partnership.

The full finalists’ shortlist is as follows:

Mental Health Social Worker of the Year (supported by Devon County Council)

Chrystell Silas, East Sussex County Council

Jessie Griggs-Smith, Norfolk County Council

Lara Box, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Penny Jackson, Darlington Borough Council

Zoe Williamson, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust / Northumberland County Council

Making a Difference (supported by Tees Valley Local Authority Child and Adult Services)

Eileen Qubain, Heart of Worcestershire College

Izabela Spalding, East London NHS Foundation Trust

Wendy Ashton, Eden Valley Hospice

Student Social Worker of the Year (supported by Bradford Council)

Sian Miljkovic, University of Bedfordshire

Sivanesan Ramamoorthy, The Open University

Victoria Stephenson, Manchester Metropolitan University

Mark McConnell, The University of Huddersfield

Practice Educator of the Year (supported by North Lincolnshire Council)

Emma Goodall, Cornwall Council

Joseph Robb, Darlington Borough Council

Karen Maude, Bradford College

Lorraine Falconer, Croydon Council

Creative & Innovative Social Work Practice (sponsored by Hampshire County Council)

Divisional Based Intervention Team, Essex County Council

Leaving Care Team, North Yorkshire County Council

Love Barrow Families

People From Abroad Team, Norfolk County Council

Rob Manchester, Devon County Council

Super Power Group, Leeds City Council

Best Social Work Employer (Supported by Sanctuary Social Care)

Achieving for Children

Cafcass

Doncaster Children’s Services Trust

Essex County Council

London Borough of Lambeth

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Stockport Family

Team Leader of the Year, Children’s Services (supported by Kent County Council)

Belinda Collingwood, Essex County Council

Jenny Slee. North Somerset Council

Justine Hughes, Oldham Council

Linzi Nicholson, Doncaster Children’s Services Trust

Shaira Makorie, Achieving for Children

Victoria McLeod, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Team Leader of the Year, Adult Services (supported by Sunderland City Council)

Cheri Pearson, Livewell South West

Jane Haywood, Derby City Council

Kelly-Ann Page, Gloucestershire County Council

Nicholas Edwards, Trafford Council

Tracey Bage, South Tyneside Council

Team of the Year, Children’s Services (Supported by the London Borough of Lambeth)

Barnsley Fostering Assessment Team, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Case Management Team, North Lincolnshire Council

Fair Ways Fostering

Hillingdon Young People’s Service, London Borough of Hillingdon

Integrated Multi Agency Partnership, North Lincolnshire Council

North Lincolnshire Adoption Team

Referral and Assessment Team, Achieving for Children

South Essex Family Centre, Essex County Council

Team of the Year, Adult Services (supported by UNISON)

Bath and North East Somerset AMHP Team

Integrated Community Services Team, Shropshire Council

LiveWell Dementia Hub, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Organisational Safeguarding Team, Essex County Council

Richmond and Wandsworth DOLS Team

Complex Review and Transitions, Livewell South West

Newly Qualified Children’s Social Worker of the Year (supported by Children’s Social Work Matters)

Alice Bent, Oxfordshire County Council

Daniel Newman, Essex County Council

Heidi Turtle, Kent County Council

Jessie Turner, Hull City Council

Jessica Raper, East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Simone Oliver, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Tiffany Ridd, Norfolk County Council

Newly Qualified Adult Social Worker of the Year (supported by BASW)

Alexandra Edge, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust / Northumberland County Council

Caroline McCormack, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Claudia Lancashire, Derby City Council

Donna-Marie Wilson, Devon County Council

Kerri Davies, Kent County Council

Nikki Stenning, Devon County Council

Rabbi Deloso, Essex County Council

Rebecca Payne, Gloucestershire County Council

Children’s Social Worker of the Year (supported by Barnardo’s)

Chris Dyas, NSPCC

Kirsteen Lowrie, Southwark Council

Liz Davis, Norfolk County Council

Lucy Jackson, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Owen Chizimba, Essex County Council

Rebecca Healy, Birmingham Children’s Trust

Slavica Todbzic, Central Bedfordshire Council

Theresa Forrester, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Adult Social Worker of the Year (supported by Servelec HSC)

Dan Morton, London Borough of Hillingdon

Jennifer Staude, Westminster City Council

Jess Nesbitt, Gloucestershire County Council

Jo Doughty, Gloucestershire County Council

Louise Redsull, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Lucy Hunt, Devon County Council

Steve Foster, Hampshire County Council

Championing Social Work Values (Supported by Essex County Council in partnership with Capita)

Jenny Slee, North Somerset Council

Karen Pain, Bristol City Council

Sybille Radszun, Southwark Council

Lifetime Achievement Award (supported by BASW)