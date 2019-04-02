Government ditches plan for deprivation of liberty definition in DoLS replacement bill

Photo: Michele/Fotolia

By Luke Haynes and Mithran Samuel

The government has ditched its plan to define a deprivation of liberty definition in the bill to replace the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) system after its proposed version was overturned by peers.

The government has tabled an amendment to remove the statutory definition inserted by peers from the Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill, which will return to the House of Commons today.

But, instead of inserting its previous definition in its place, the amendment would require the government to insert guidance about what sorts of arrangements constitute a deprivation of liberty in the code of practice on the Liberty Protection Safeguards (LPS).

The LPS would replace DoLS as the system for authorising deprivations of liberty in care in England and Wales under the bill.

Today’s debate is part of the ‘ping pong’ stage of the bill’s passage, under which both Houses of Parliament seek to agree a final version of the bill, so that it can then become law.

The amendment will likely pass through the Commons, because of the government’s majority of English and Welsh MPs, but it is not clear whether the Lords will back it when the bill returns to the upper house.

Tyler’s definition tabled

During the first phase of ping pong in February, the House of Lords overturned the government’s deprivation of liberty definition, instead backing an amendment tabled by Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Tyler setting out a different definition.

Unlike the government’s definition, which set out criteria for assessing whether a person was not deprived of their liberty, Tyler’s definition looked to positively define a deprivation. A comparison of the two definitions can be found below:

Tyler said that the government’s definition was “very difficult to understand” and that hers – unlike the government’s – was based on the Supreme Court’s Cheshire West judgment, the leading domestic case on defining a deprivation of liberty.

However, in the same Lords debate in February, health minister Baroness Blackwood said Tyler’s amendment was deficient because it was not explicitly based on Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the fundamental basis of deprivation of liberty law. She said this would create “two divergent concepts” of deprivation of liberty, one set by Parliament and one from ECHR, which risked creating “confusion and uncertainty” for practitioners.

Guidance offered in code of practice

The latest amendment tabled by the government proposes retaining section 64(5) of the Mental Capacity Act (MCA) as the means of setting out what is meant by a deprivation of liberty under the legislation. This simply states that a deprivation of liberty has the same meaning as Article 5; however, the article itself does not define the term, with the meaning based on the decisions of the European Court of Justice and the UK courts.

It was the need for greater clarity that had been provided by case law that led parliamentarians to argue for a definition in primary legislation.

However, the government has instead proposed through its latest amendment that the LPS code of practice must include guidance on what kinds of arrangements for care and treatment constitute a deprivation of liberty.

The amendment also states that the government should review the code within three years of the bill coming into force, and then subsequently every five years.

It is possible that peers may seek to reintroduce the definition as it was opposition members of the House of Lords, who argued strongly for a statutory definition when they first considered the bill last autumn.

At that time, the government was sceptical and preferred the route it has now taken – to have guidance in the code of practice rather than a definition on the face of the bill.

Change on access to information

The government has also tabled an amendment that makes a minor change to requirements on responsible bodies – the agencies whose role it is to authorise deprivations of liberty under the legislation – to provide information to service users.

As the bill stands, responsible bodies must provide a record of the deprivation of liberty authorisation to the cared-for person, and any independent mental capacity advocate or appropriate person supporting them, as soon as practicable after the authorisation.

Do you understand Cheshire West? Community Care Inform Adults users can refresh their knowledge of Cheshire West by reading our summary of the judgment and accompanying guide to what it means in practice.

An amendment made by peers in the first stage of ping pong would further require responsible bodies to record and justify any decision not to give the authorisation record immediately, and to carry out a review if the information is not supplied within 72 hours of the authorisation.

The government amendment would change the wording of these requirements, but not the substance.

Instead of the responsible body having to provide the record “as soon as practicable” after the authorisation, they would have to do so “without delay”. Then, if the responsible body has not provided the record of the authorisation within 72 hours, it must review and record why not.

This government amendment is highly likely to be passed by the Commons and agreed by the Lords.