Social Worker of the Year Awards 2019 open for entries

Photo: Social Worker of the Year Award

Entries are now open for the 2019 Social Worker of the Year Awards, recognising social workers in England that have made an exceptional difference to the lives of people they support.

There are 16 categories across the specialisms of both children’s and adult services, including Social Worker of the Year, Newly Qualified Social Worker of the Year, Team of the Year and Best Social Work Employer.

There are also categories to recognise social work students, practice educators and practitioners working in the field of mental health in the event’s thirteenth year.

The winners of two additional awards – Outstanding Contribution to Social Work and Overall Social Worker of the Year – will be chosen by the Board of Trustees of the Social Work Awards, the charity behind the annual celebration.

Last year, Zoe Williamson was named Overall Social Worker of the Year and recently spoke to Community Care about her award win and varied career that’s moved from children’s services to mental health work.

The closing date for entries is Friday 19th July. The shortlist will be announced in October and the winners revealed at a ceremony and dinner in London on Friday 29th November

For more information about the 2019 Social Worker of the Year Awards, including the criteria for categories and how to enter, visit www.socialworkawards.com.