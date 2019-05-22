New Cafcass chief executive announced

Photo: Gary Brigden

Jacky Tiotto will become the new chief executive of Cafcass in autumn 2019, replacing the retiring Anthony Douglas, the family court advisory service has announced.

Tiotto is currently the director of children’s services in Bexley – which was rated ‘outstanding’ by inspectors last year.

She has previously been director of social care inspection development at Ofsted, head of the national safeguarding delivery unit, lead professional adviser to Professor Eileen Munro and the lead official to Lord Laming’s Review of Child Protection in England.

Fifteen-year stint

She will replace Douglas later this year as he ends his 15 year stint at the top of the family court advisory service.

During that time it has gone on a journey from ‘inadequate’ in 2009 to ‘outstanding’ in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

Tiotto said the role is a “privilege” but said “the demand and complexity of the work cannot be underestimated”.

“I am delighted to be able to lead the organisation and to learn from its work as we continue to give a loud and authentic voice to the children who need and deserve our help”, Tiotto said.

Edward Timpson, former children’s minister and chair of Cafcass’ board, described Tiotto as “an exceptional candidate”.

“Her unique insights, proven leadership and deep understanding of children and families will be vital to Cafcass as we continue to drive forward in our mission to provide an outstanding service for every child,” Timpson said.