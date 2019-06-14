Social workers: take our survey on the quality of your training and development

Image: rcfotostock

Professional development is an essential part of being a social worker. Whether it is keeping your skills, knowledge and legal literacy up to date, learning new ways to work with clients, going through a change of local authority approach or just doing enough to keep your registration valid, it is something all social workers have to do.

Because of this, local authorities and other employers often cite their learning and development offers as key selling points for prospective social workers – but how good is the training they provide? Are you supported to go on training courses without having to think about the work you leave behind, or do you just not have the time to do so? And do you feel you get the right mix of face-to-face training, online learning or other types of development?

Likewise, from a local authority perspective, opportunities for social workers to develop their career has become an increasingly important aspect in workforce retention. Do social workers feel they have an employer that supports them to grow, and just how important are these opportunities to frontline practitioners’ decisions to stay in a job or move?

Take our short survey on these topics and let us know how these aspects of your professional lives can be improved.