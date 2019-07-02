David Shemmings appointed to advise Frontline on translating social work research into practice

Frontline has appointed child protection and attachment theory expert Professor David Shemmings to work on a project to develop new ways of translating social work research into practice.

Shemmings, professor of child protection research at the University of Kent, said the project would involve exploring how video-based scenarios and new technologies could be used in the transfer of social work knowledge. He has started working for the fast-track provider one day a month and will increase to two days from September.

Shemmings’ role at Frontline will be to offer advice on how the programme is designed and delivered, by observing teaching, talking to colleagues, and training, guiding and mentoring Frontline staff in implementing his recommendations.

Frontline has also announced Lancaster University as its new academic partner, beginning in 2020. Lancaster university, which replaces the University of Bedfordshire, will award the master’s degree that students who complete the full two-year programme receive and its academics will support the programme, which is delivered by Frontline’s own staff.

Since it started in 2013, Frontline has been supported by the University of Bedfordshire. It initially delivered the curriculum until Frontline took this in-house in 2017, which meant Bedfordshire’s role was reduced to providing accreditation, quality assurance, administration and welfare support.

As currently happens with Bedfordshire staff, Lancaster academics will deliver some teaching to students, but Frontline’s own staff will remain responsible for delivering the curriculum.

